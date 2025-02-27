Cancer survivor continues inspiring journey in Nelson Mandela Bay race
After overcoming cancer, a Gqeberha resident discovered a newfound pep in his step and has since gone on to inspire others to find their feet through leading an active lifestyle.
And Xylon van Eyck’s latest challenge will be in April when he takes on the Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10km race which supports the Cancer Association of SA (CANSA) as its official charity...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.