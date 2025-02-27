Charity fund selects 29 matrics for bursaries
Deserving matriculants from across Nelson Mandela Bay and the country received much-needed security for their academic year after being selected for the South African National Zakah Fund (SANZAF) 2025 bursary programme.
At a cost of close to R1m, 29 pupils received bursaries to cover tuition fees, textbooks, learning materials and transportation costs. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.