Charity fund selects 29 matrics for bursaries

By Herald Reporter - 27 February 2025

Deserving matriculants from across Nelson Mandela Bay and the country received much-needed security for their academic year after being selected for the South African National Zakah Fund  (SANZAF) 2025 bursary programme.

At a cost of close to R1m, 29 pupils received bursaries to cover tuition fees, textbooks, learning materials  and transportation costs. ..

