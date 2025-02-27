News

Four Motherwell schools benefit from business initiative

Coega partners with Dormac to donate schooling essentials to 80 pupils

By Herald Reporter - 27 February 2025

A mixture of generosity, understanding and compassion  culminated in a perfect partnership that enabled two Gqeberha businesses to double  their donations and beneficiaries to four Motherwell schools.

The Coega Development Corporation, in partnership with Dormac and with the support of the Alex Matikinca councillors cluster, concluded its 2025 back-to-school campaign recently with 80 pupils receiving schooling essentials including shoes, scientific calculators and bags...

