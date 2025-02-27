Four Motherwell schools benefit from business initiative
Coega partners with Dormac to donate schooling essentials to 80 pupils
A mixture of generosity, understanding and compassion culminated in a perfect partnership that enabled two Gqeberha businesses to double their donations and beneficiaries to four Motherwell schools.
The Coega Development Corporation, in partnership with Dormac and with the support of the Alex Matikinca councillors cluster, concluded its 2025 back-to-school campaign recently with 80 pupils receiving schooling essentials including shoes, scientific calculators and bags...
