Nelson Mandela Bay IPTS veers off course

The wheels have come off more than half of the buses required to run a fully functional Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Residents who depend on the city’s transport system are facing higher costs or endure longer waits for limited buses.
On Wednesday, five buses were parked at the Cleary Park depot awaiting repairs.
The municipality needs at least nine buses on the roads for the Stanford Road route from a fleet of 25.
The remaining 16 buses are also out of service.
Nine operating buses guarantee a 15-minute waiting time between stops.
Since February 10, buses have had minor faults with some requiring lights, brake pads and tyre replacements.
A driver, who declined to be named, said administrative and political leaders in the municipality did not care about the system.
“We are a group of 14 drivers and [most] report for work only to sit around the whole day doing absolutely nothing.
“No-one seems bothered.”
He said at one stage, 10 buses were operational but this was reduced to one.
“No-one says anything to us. We don’t even know who the director of the IPTS is.
“We certainly have not met the new MMC [member of mayoral committee] for roads and transport, so we are clueless.”
An official, who declined to be named, said the city was working hard to get the buses back on the road and engagements with Volvo were ongoing.
“Perhaps by the time this article is published, the buses will be back because it is small issues that need to be fixed.
“The main issue is the municipality. The budget and treasury department wants [specifics] of maintenance and refurbishment.
“The metro wants clarity on what each repair entails.”
On Tuesday, Cleary Park resident Malcolm Venter waited for two hours at his bus stop and then gave up.
“The bus system was a great idea from the government especially for elderly people who can’t drive and those who rely on pensions for a living.
“It is a cheap form of transportation compared to taxis and it’s safer because everyone knows where the driver is employed,” Venter said.
“I had to go fetch my medication from the doctor on Tuesday, I waited for almost two hours and there was no bus.
“It is unfortunate the municipality does not care about the one good thing they came up with and is a great assistance to the poor.”
Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the metro remained committed to effectively managing and improving the IPTS.
“Now, four buses are in operation, and the municipality is actively working to increase the fleet in the coming week,” Soyaya said.
“The refurbishment programme is ongoing, with four buses already completed and ready for service.
“Additionally, five buses are undergoing maintenance repairs with Volvo, and we are working closely with the company and supporting directorates to resolve any outstanding payment challenges.”
Nelson Mandela Bay IPTS veers off course
More than half of the buses needed to run transport system out of order
