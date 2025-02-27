A 27-year-old man was arrested on a charge of public violence following a protest at Nelson Mandela University’s south campus on Thursday morning.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said a protest took place at about 9.20am.
“The university used its own security company to contain the situation.
“At about 9.30am, Public Order Police were called to assist.
“On arrival, the security manager handed a protester over to the police. [He] was detained for public violence.”
Beetge said the case was being investigated by Humewood police.
“The detained person, a 27-year-old male, will appear in court soon,” he said.
The university did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Later on Thursday morning, things at the university appeared to be back to normal.
The Herald
NMU protester arrested for public violence
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
