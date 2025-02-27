R4.6bn upgrade to Gqeberha airport the largest since 2010 Soccer World Cup
The R4.6bn upgrade to Gqeberha’s Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport over the next five years includes a terminal expansion, runway rehabilitation and parking refurbishments.
A further R213m will be spent over the next three years to improve the access runway at the King Phalo Airport in East London...
