President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the Basic Education Sector Lekgotla at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg.
The theme for the annual lekgotla is “Strengthening foundations for learning for a resilient future-fit education system”.
Deliberations at this year’s lekgotla are directed towards strengthening early childhood development for improved learning in later years; improving foundational skills of numeracy and literacy, especially reading and the use of mother tongue-based bilingual education, and providing support and development programmes to equip educators with skills, pedagogy and methodology that will help them nurture young, growing minds.
The basic education department has aligned the 2025 G20 Education and the 2025 Basic Education Lekgotla agenda in line with the call by Ramaphosa to take the G20 to the people.
WATCH LIVE | President Ramaphosa addresses Basic Education Sector Lekgotla
