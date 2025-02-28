Community group works to uplift Bloemendal residents
With their eyes firmly fixed on uplifting the youth of the northern areas, the team behind Bloemendal My Plek are getting ready to host their next empowering venture.
Everything from cleanup campaigns and career days to crime fighting and security, there is little the members of Bloemendal My Plek will not do to uplift their community and create platforms for residents to realise their potential...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.