A Motherwell woman is searching for her husband, a dementia sufferer, who went missing in mid-February.
Celiwe Ntuli said she had not seen her husband, Sisa Ntuli, 72, since he went missing nearly a fortnight ago from their home in Nashu Street, Motherwell NU7.
“On Sunday February 16, I was at church and my son was sleeping, and Sisa took the key for the security gate and opened it and left the house,” she said.
“We have not seen him since then.”
She said she had reported the matter to the Motherwell police station on the Monday and had also visited Dora Nginza and Livingstone hospitals, and the New Brighton clinic.
“We are worried because he is suffering from dementia.
“He was wearing a white shirt, a navy blue jacket with light blue and white on the chest, a black hat with white stripes, brown pants and green takkies.
“Please if anyone knows anything they should call me at 073-450-2781.”
The Herald
Wife searching for husband, 72, who disappeared 12 days ago
Elderly Motherwell man missing
Image: SUPPLIED
A Motherwell woman is searching for her husband, a dementia sufferer, who went missing in mid-February.
Celiwe Ntuli said she had not seen her husband, Sisa Ntuli, 72, since he went missing nearly a fortnight ago from their home in Nashu Street, Motherwell NU7.
“On Sunday February 16, I was at church and my son was sleeping, and Sisa took the key for the security gate and opened it and left the house,” she said.
“We have not seen him since then.”
She said she had reported the matter to the Motherwell police station on the Monday and had also visited Dora Nginza and Livingstone hospitals, and the New Brighton clinic.
“We are worried because he is suffering from dementia.
“He was wearing a white shirt, a navy blue jacket with light blue and white on the chest, a black hat with white stripes, brown pants and green takkies.
“Please if anyone knows anything they should call me at 073-450-2781.”
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News