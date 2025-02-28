Fun and laughter as children’s literature hits the stage in Gqeberha

Best-selling SA and international children’s literature will come to life in Gqeberha with the “Page to Stage” series — a first at Centrestage@Baywest.
On Saturday, there will be a bonanza of two much-loved family shows.
Live on stage are Three Billy Goats Gruff, a hilarious musical, and Thabo the Space Dude — the stage adaptation by much-loved and popular East London-based children’s author Lori Ann Preston.
The story follows Thabo, who is a fun-loving carefree teenager who lives for his friends, his girlfriend, who he is yet to kiss, and his PlayStation.
Disaster strikes when his mother announces the family is relocating to Mars.
Could his life get any worse? Apparently so!
Join Thabo as he spends his last days on Earth.
Lessons in the play include the value of friendship, bravery and dealing with challenges.
The second show is hit musical Three Billy Goats Gruff.
What makes the production special is its universal appeal.
Children are enthralled by the performers’ infectious joy.
For the first time in SA, and a first at Centrestage@Baywest, Stiles and Drewe’s joyful hit musical taps its hilarious way into Gqeberha.
Baby, Middle and Big are three very hungry goats, and there is absolutely no grass left to eat on their side of the valley.
These rowdy ruminants are always over-grazing and not caring for their environment.
Come on their adventure as with Little Bo-Frilly they hatch a plan to cross the bridge to the lush green grass on the other side.
They just need to outwit that horrible Tricksy Troll first.
Directed by Ticket to the Moon Youth Theatre artistic director Colin Law, and featuring music and lyrics by award-winning composers Stiles and Drewe, this magical, fairytale show is the perfect musical for all ages this winter.
The shows are suitable for children aged five to 13.
Bookings are now open via Quicket.
Tickets cost R150 per show or R220 for both shows.
Three Billy Goats Gruff starts at 11am, and Thabo the Space Dude at 1pm.
Fun and laughter as children's literature hits the stage in Gqeberha
