‘Give us money, not meals!’

Officials allegedly demanding cash back in 'extortion racket' targeting guesthouses

By Nomazima Nkosi - 28 February 2025

An alleged extortion racket run by Eastern Cape civil servants has come to light, with guest house owners complaining that some officials are demanding “cash back” after indicating they will not make use of the meal services already included in the bills.

The owners of the lodgings are crying foul, saying officials are taking a big bite out of their earnings by asking for the money instead of the food that has already been budgeted for...

