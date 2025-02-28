Nelson Mandela Bay flooding resettlement plan withdrawn for further consultation

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe withdrew a report in council on Thursday that sought to approve land identified in 2024 to resettle 3,638 people displaced during the 2024 floods.
Lobishe said the report was withdrawn to conclude public participation.
“We want to consolidate the public participation process.
“The MMC [member of mayoral committee for human settlements] Thembinkosi Mafana has been busy with the process in the past two weeks so it must conclude and be taken back to council.”
Meanwhile, Ward 58 councillor Mendisa Makunga and Ward 59 councillor Bulelani Matenjwa have been at loggerheads with Mafana over the relocation of Nomakanjani informal settlement residents often affected by floods during heavy rains.
There is a proposal to move the residents to an area in Ward 59, which is one street away from Ward 58.
Residents from both wards have rejected the relocation, saying it would devalue their formal homes.
Asked about the rejection of the proposed relocation, Lobishe said the government had the right to move people who lived in unfavourable conditions.
“It’s quite sad that we are living in an unequal country and those who are in a certain class feel they can’t mix with those in a class below them,” Lobishe said.
“The reality is that as government, we’re allowed to place people anywhere we deem fit, but we’re also careful not to agitate or cause fights between residents.
“We’ll find a sensitive way of managing the situation.”
The floods hit several areas across the city, but areas in Kariega were severely affected.
Homes were destroyed, cars washed away, and road infrastructure and bridges severely damaged.
At least 10 people were reported to have died.
The report, meant to be tabled, states the initial plan was for the national human settlements department to provide temporary housing structures.
“Land parcels to resettle the destitute were identified and engagements ensued with the department of economic development, environmental affairs and tourism to obtain the necessary authorities,” the report says.
“The plan was that the national human settlements department would provide temporary structures as the function had since been centralised.
“However, this plan has since been aborted because it will be hugely expensive and the budget for emergencies has been depleted.
“It has since been directed that the municipality must identify savings in the grant funding and procure building materials and relocate those affected households to identified land parcels.”
The Herald
Nelson Mandela Bay flooding resettlement plan withdrawn for further consultation
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe withdrew a report in council on Thursday that sought to approve land identified in 2024 to resettle 3,638 people displaced during the 2024 floods.
Lobishe said the report was withdrawn to conclude public participation.
“We want to consolidate the public participation process.
“The MMC [member of mayoral committee for human settlements] Thembinkosi Mafana has been busy with the process in the past two weeks so it must conclude and be taken back to council.”
Meanwhile, Ward 58 councillor Mendisa Makunga and Ward 59 councillor Bulelani Matenjwa have been at loggerheads with Mafana over the relocation of Nomakanjani informal settlement residents often affected by floods during heavy rains.
There is a proposal to move the residents to an area in Ward 59, which is one street away from Ward 58.
Residents from both wards have rejected the relocation, saying it would devalue their formal homes.
Asked about the rejection of the proposed relocation, Lobishe said the government had the right to move people who lived in unfavourable conditions.
“It’s quite sad that we are living in an unequal country and those who are in a certain class feel they can’t mix with those in a class below them,” Lobishe said.
“The reality is that as government, we’re allowed to place people anywhere we deem fit, but we’re also careful not to agitate or cause fights between residents.
“We’ll find a sensitive way of managing the situation.”
The floods hit several areas across the city, but areas in Kariega were severely affected.
Homes were destroyed, cars washed away, and road infrastructure and bridges severely damaged.
At least 10 people were reported to have died.
The report, meant to be tabled, states the initial plan was for the national human settlements department to provide temporary housing structures.
“Land parcels to resettle the destitute were identified and engagements ensued with the department of economic development, environmental affairs and tourism to obtain the necessary authorities,” the report says.
“The plan was that the national human settlements department would provide temporary structures as the function had since been centralised.
“However, this plan has since been aborted because it will be hugely expensive and the budget for emergencies has been depleted.
“It has since been directed that the municipality must identify savings in the grant funding and procure building materials and relocate those affected households to identified land parcels.”
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News