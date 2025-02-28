Minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs Velenkosi Hlabisa says there will be no extension for the spaza shop registration and that the ministry will not even recommend to President Cyril Ramaphosa that he extends the deadline again.
According to Hlabisa, there has been enough time for people to get their affairs in order and as of Saturday, those who are found to be trading without having registered their tuck shops will be arrested.
"Operating without registering will mean you are operating illegally. We do not want to see people arrested because they are breaking the law.
"So, if you are interested in these businesses please comply. The application process can take a day or two and you will not sleep in prison for breaking the law," he said
No extension for spaza shop registration – Hlabisa
Image: Thulani Mbele
Hlabisa was speaking on Thursday at the City of Tshwane registration centre, urging all those interested in owning a tuck shop or food outlet to register to avoid arrest.
"We will not make any recommendation to the president and there will be no extension. If you had complied with the registration and there were outstanding documents ... come back on Monday and continue with your application process until you get the compliance certificate and then you go and open your shop," he said.
Hlabisa said one of the challenges during this registration process was South Africans who register on behalf of undocumented migrants.
"The other problem is the verification of refugees and asylum seekers ... but we are working with the minister of home affairs to assist. You will be arrested if you are found to have registered on behalf of someone," he said.
For Soshanguve resident Busiwana Mabunda, the process has been complicated and expensive.
"I first had to pay R577 for a health certificate then I had to wait for them to call me for training in handling food.
"Then there was a process of zoning that I had to complete with the municipality. I had to pay for transport to get here and every time I went to the municipality or health department. I started the process in November but I just got all the documents I needed now. We are pleading with the minister to extend [the deadline]," Mabunda said.
