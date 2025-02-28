Stats SA says millions of children are raised by grandparents

Households typically fall into four categories: single-generation, double-generation, triple-generation, and skip-generation homes, where grandparents take on primary caregiving roles in the absence of parents.
A recent report by Stats SA reveals millions of children are being raised by their grandparents.
“Across South Africa, millions of grandparents are stepping in to raise their grandchildren. Whether due to economic hardship, parental struggles or social shifts, more children are finding their strongest support system in their grandparents’ arms,” said Stats SA.
According to Child Series Volume IV: Children Living with Grandparents in South Africa 2023, about 6.7-million grandparents are living with 9.7-million children aged 0–17 years. Of the grandparents, 69.3% are grandmothers and 30.7% are grandfathers.
The Stats SA report revealed in 2023 nearly 8-million children representing 38% of the total child population were living in households headed by their grandparents.
Within the households, about 3.4 million-grandparents were identified as heads of households, with 64.5% of them grandmothers.
Stats SA said household structures are shaped by a combination of socioeconomic pressures, cultural traditions and migration patterns.
Households typically fall into four categories: single-generation, double-generation, triple-generation, and skip-generation homes, where grandparents take on primary caregiving roles in the absence of parents.
“Inter-generational living offers many benefits, including emotional support, shared responsibilities and cost-saving measures. Grandparents often play a crucial role in childcare, while younger family members assist with elderly care. The households foster strong familial bonds, preserve cultural traditions and ensure social stability,” said Stats SA.
It said the challenges faced by children in intergenerational households vary by region.
In urban areas, issues such as overcrowding and housing shortages can cause stress and limited privacy. Rural areas may offer more space but often struggle with access to quality education and healthcare.
The report also revealed financial strain is a key factor affecting grandparent-headed households, particularly in regions with higher poverty rates.
This can impact children’s access to education, nutrition and extracurricular activities. KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest percentage of children living in grandparent-headed households at 10.1%, followed by Gauteng with 6.3% and the Eastern Cape with 5.4%. The Northern Cape had only 0.7% of children living in such households.
“Children benefit significantly from living with their parents as it positively impacts their wellbeing and development. However, in South Africa, the absence of biological parents in caregiving roles is a widespread reality due to socioeconomic challenges, migration, or health issues,” said Stats SA.
In households where neither parent is present, grandparents assume the role of primary caregivers.
Stats SA reported in 2023 the percentage of children in grandparent-headed households with their mothers present was 56.4%, while only 5.1% lived with their fathers.
It said 6.5% of children lived with both parents, while 32.1% lived without either parent.
