The Western Cape High Court has found a police officer guilty of murder after he killed his wife's sister and shot and injured nine other people during a children's party at his home.
Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the incident occurred on October 28 2018, when Const Bonani Nkonzo arrived home during the party and was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife and took out his firearm.
“He started shooting randomly while walking into each room. He fatally shot his wife's sister and injured nine others, including a minor child who was nine years old at the time. The wife was shot in the head but survived,” said Suping.
“The incident was reported to Ipid for investigation and Nkonzo was arrested the same day.”
After Ipid completed the investigation, Nkonzo's trial was held in the Western Cape High Court where he was found guilty of murder and nine counts of attempted murder.
The case was postponed to March 5 for sentencing.
TimesLIVE
Cop convicted of killing sister-in-law, injuring nine others at children's party
Image: 123RF
The Western Cape High Court has found a police officer guilty of murder after he killed his wife's sister and shot and injured nine other people during a children's party at his home.
Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the incident occurred on October 28 2018, when Const Bonani Nkonzo arrived home during the party and was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife and took out his firearm.
“He started shooting randomly while walking into each room. He fatally shot his wife's sister and injured nine others, including a minor child who was nine years old at the time. The wife was shot in the head but survived,” said Suping.
“The incident was reported to Ipid for investigation and Nkonzo was arrested the same day.”
After Ipid completed the investigation, Nkonzo's trial was held in the Western Cape High Court where he was found guilty of murder and nine counts of attempted murder.
The case was postponed to March 5 for sentencing.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News