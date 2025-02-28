Addison’s Legal Aid attorney Thobile Sigcawu questioned Soni's recommendation for direct imprisonment and suggested the court consider correctional supervision instead.
Court hears gang member showed no remorse when he killed matric pupil over Instagram post
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
A convicted killer and gang member showed no remorse and should be sent to prison for the death of Wentworth Secondary School matric pupil Leyton Fynn.
Probation officer Octavia Soni was in the witness box in the Durban regional court on Friday in the murder trial of Dondre Addison, who was 18 when he shot Fynn.
She was testifying in presentencing proceedings.
The matric pupil's life was cut short in the south Durban suburb while on his way to attend winter holiday classes on June 27 after he liked a “gang-related” Instagram post.
Addison, now 20, was convicted of the murder by magistrate Ferrial Seedat last year. He was identified as Fynn’s shooter by two eyewitnesses, including one who testified in camera because he feared for his life.
Soni said the witness who testified in camera recounted Fynn’s last moments at Addison’s hands, having heard a heated confrontation over an Instagram post. He tried to intervene and asked Addison to leave the pupil alone.
During her consultation with Addison she found he showed no remorse for his actions.
“However, I did notice maturity during my assessment.”
She said the incident had also taken a toll on Addison's mother.
“She is heartbroken. The incident has not sat well with her. She can’t imagine what the Fynn family might be going through,” said Soni.
Moments after she made the remarks, Fynn’s father left the courtroom, visibly distraught.
She said Fynn's family had lost “gold” when he was killed.
“They were looking forward to seeing him prosper.”
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
Addison’s Legal Aid attorney Thobile Sigcawu questioned Soni's recommendation for direct imprisonment and suggested the court consider correctional supervision instead.
“I don’t think correctional supervision will be suitable, considering the matter at stake. The seriousness of the offence coupled with the impact the crime has had on the victim's family and the prevalence of murder in the community,” said Soni in response.
Sigcawu said Addison dropped out of school in grade 10 and he asked the court not to consider the minimum sentence of life imprisonment as prescribed.
“His mind was still young when he committed the offence. The exposure to violence in the area where my client lived and his personal circumstances played a role in his behaviour.”
He said Addison was a first-time offender and there was room for his rehabilitation.
Sigcawu admitted murder was prevalent in the Wentworth area.
“It's painful to see a young child dying. It is also painful going to prison. We don’t know exactly what influenced his behaviour,” he said.
Fynn’s sister Shannon Franks, 32, told the court about the emotional turmoil the death of her brother has had on her life.
Though she did not live with him, his death had crushed her spirit. She recalled how the telephone call informing her of Fynn’s death made her hysterical.
“I am still in disbelief. My brother loved soccer but it was his books which he loved the most. My brother’s death is something we will never understand. We wish he could walk into the room,” she said.
Prosecutor Carlson Govender said Addison had been convicted of a serious crime prevalent in the community.
“We see murders daily and these are not simple. The victim's constitutional right to life was violated and he was shot in the most brutal and violent manner.”
He said the A-student was a defenceless victim who was shot in brazen manner in broad daylight.
“Fynn was shot from the back and there was no reason for such an attack. The state witness spoke about how he tried to reprimand Addison during the attack but he did not listen,” said Govender.
Addison didn't think about the danger he posed to other people who were on the street.
Fynn was a reserved boy who attended church and deviating from the minimum sentence would trivialise the offence and send a wrong message to the Wentworth community, he said.
The matter was adjourned to March 7 for sentencing.
