AfriForum maintained its visit to the US was in South Africa's interest. During their discussions with Trump's administration, AfriForum and Solidarity called for “sustained pressure” on the South African government for policy changes.
Mulder endorsed AfriForum's message to the US.
“They made it clear that they don't want South Africans to be punished. They don't want any steps to be taken against South African citizens, and they asked the US to keep South Africa as part of the Agoa agreement because it would be to the detriment of South Africans if we were kicked out. I don't think there's anything wrong with them doing so.
“It's a positive message. If they go out there and tell the world not to take steps that would punish South Africans, we should welcome that.”
He added that he was not aware of any misinformation the two organisations allegedly spread.
“I'm not aware that AfriForum or Solidarity made any claims regarding the confiscation of land. I don't think they've said that. FF Plus also did not say that.”
Ramaphosa slammed AfriForum and Solidarity's visit, saying they should focus on solving South Africa's problems internally.
“As proud South Africans we prefer that we should all stay here and solve our problems, what they are doing is sowing divisions in our nation,” he said.
TimesLIVE
FF Plus supports AfriForum's US visit amid criticism
Journalist
Image: AfrForum/ X
The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) has supported AfriForum's visit to the US, despite President Cyril Ramaphosa's criticism.
AfriForum and Solidarity are in Washington meeting with representatives of US President Donald Trump's administration amid tensions between South Africa and the US over the former's land policies.
In an interview with eNCA, FF Plus leader Corné Mulder said AfriForum and Solidarity are free to go wherever they want.
“We are a democracy, and South African citizens have the right to travel internationally and make themselves heard, and that's what AfriForum and Solidarity are doing,” he said.
“I don't think we can prohibit anyone from doing so. It's within their capacity and their right to do that. I don't have a problem with that,” said Mulder, whose party serves in Ramaphosa's government of national unity.
AfriForum's visit has been met with criticism, with many accusing the organisation of spreading misinformation about South Africa's land reform policies, which allegedly led to Trump halting financial aid to South Africa and offering refugee status to whites.
