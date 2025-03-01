Gqeberha photographer snaps up international award
From being retrenched as an IT engineer during the lockdown to becoming an internationally-recognised photographer, this is but a snippet of Jeff Latham’s tough journey to finally pursuing his passion.
Last week, Latham, 52, of Kamma Park, snapped up the title of overall winner of the prestigious Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM) photographic competition, beating dozens of international photographers to claim the prize...
