According to Mohale, the first case confirmed on February 21 was a 30-year-old male patient living in Ekurhuleni with a recent travel history to Kampala, Uganda.
“The patient was diagnosed with Clade I mpox virus, which is now circulating in the DRC and Uganda and has been reported in travellers returning to many locations around the globe.
“The other two cases, a 30-year-old male and a 27-year-old female, also from Ekurhuleni, were detected through contact tracing and monitoring conducted by outbreak response teams.
“This highlights the importance of information sharing by primary cases for contact tracing. All three cases are now recovering and self-isolating at home.
“This increases the total cumulative number of positive cases from 25 to 28, including three deaths, since the outbreak in May last year.”
Mohale said these are the first positive cases of mpox recorded in South Africa this year. The last case before this was recorded in September 2024.
“The symptoms include a rash which may last for two to four weeks, fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen glands. Mpox is typically a mild and self-limiting disease with a low case fatality rate. The risk of wider transmission remains low in South Africa, but anyone can contract mpox regardless of age, gender, sexual orientation and race.”
The department is urging all people experiencing any of the symptoms, with or without travel history to countries and regions experiencing mpox outbreaks, or who had close contact with known mpox patients, to seek medical care.
SowetanLIVE
Health department confirms three cases of mpox in Ekurhuleni
No need for panic but people are urged to be cautious and practise safe hygiene
Image: 123RF/mungkhoodyo
The department of health says three laboratory-confirmed cases of mpox have been recorded in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng — but people should not panic.
“There is no need for the public to panic, but people are urged to remain cautious of how mpox spreads and to seek help when faced with symptoms of mpox,” said department spokesperson Foster Mohale.
“The country has limited stock of mpox-specific vaccines for treatment of patients who experience severe health complications as a result of this disease.
“Safer sex and personal hygiene practices are among the most effective preventive methods to control further spread of the disease. People are therefore reminded to always wash hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser, especially before eating or after using the toilet.”
According to Mohale, the first case confirmed on February 21 was a 30-year-old male patient living in Ekurhuleni with a recent travel history to Kampala, Uganda.
“The patient was diagnosed with Clade I mpox virus, which is now circulating in the DRC and Uganda and has been reported in travellers returning to many locations around the globe.
“The other two cases, a 30-year-old male and a 27-year-old female, also from Ekurhuleni, were detected through contact tracing and monitoring conducted by outbreak response teams.
“This highlights the importance of information sharing by primary cases for contact tracing. All three cases are now recovering and self-isolating at home.
“This increases the total cumulative number of positive cases from 25 to 28, including three deaths, since the outbreak in May last year.”
Mohale said these are the first positive cases of mpox recorded in South Africa this year. The last case before this was recorded in September 2024.
“The symptoms include a rash which may last for two to four weeks, fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen glands. Mpox is typically a mild and self-limiting disease with a low case fatality rate. The risk of wider transmission remains low in South Africa, but anyone can contract mpox regardless of age, gender, sexual orientation and race.”
The department is urging all people experiencing any of the symptoms, with or without travel history to countries and regions experiencing mpox outbreaks, or who had close contact with known mpox patients, to seek medical care.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News