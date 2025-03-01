A recent report tabled at a public health committee meeting showed that four rivers in Nelson Mandela Bay had elevated levels of bacterial pollutants.
The report was compiled from 359 samples taken between September and December.
In this week’s Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, we chat with DA councillor Mthokozisi Nkosi after the party called on the SA Human Rights Commission to investigate the municipality over the pollution.
LISTEN | Nelson Mandela Bay's polluted rivers under the spotlight
Image: STOCK
A recent report tabled at a public health committee meeting showed that four rivers in Nelson Mandela Bay had elevated levels of bacterial pollutants.
The report was compiled from 359 samples taken between September and December.
In this week’s Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, we chat with DA councillor Mthokozisi Nkosi after the party called on the SA Human Rights Commission to investigate the municipality over the pollution.
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Apple Podcasts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News