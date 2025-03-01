News

LISTEN | Nelson Mandela Bay's polluted rivers under the spotlight

01 March 2025
The DA has expressed concern about pollution in the metro’s rivers. Some of the worst levels were sampled in the Baakens River
SAFETY FEARS: The DA has expressed concern about pollution in the metro’s rivers. Some of the worst levels were sampled in the Baakens River
A recent report tabled at a public health committee meeting showed that four rivers in Nelson Mandela Bay had elevated levels of bacterial pollutants.

The report was compiled from 359 samples taken between September and December.

In this week’s Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, we chat with DA councillor Mthokozisi Nkosi after the party called on the SA Human Rights Commission to investigate the municipality over the pollution.

