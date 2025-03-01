Nelson Mandela Bay municipality will ensure spaza shop owners face legal action after less than a quarter complied with registration requirements.
Spaza shops had until Friday to register after a directive issued by President Cyril Ramaphosa last year.
Public health political head Thsonono Buyeye said he was concerned about the low numbers.
He said that of the 1,637 spaza shops in the city, only 293 submitted complete and compliant applications.
This equates to 17.9%
Of the 1,136 applications received by the municipality, 843 were incomplete, rendering them invalid.
Buyeye said applicants were informed of this but failed to correct them in time.
He said the municipality was disappointed by the poor response.
“Since the president’s announcement and the deadline extension in December, we have gone all out to raise awareness, inspect shops, and guide owners on compliance.
“Now that the deadline has passed, we have no choice but to enforce the law,” Buyeye said.
After the deaths of several children due to food-borne illnesses about the country, Ramaphosa announced key compliance interventions on the regulation of spaza shops in the country.
Ramaphosa directed all spaza shops and other food-handling facilities to be registered within the municipalities in which they operate.
However, many owners expressed frustration with the process.
According to the municipality, 90% of spaza shops operating in the city are owned by foreign nationals.
Buyeye said the city would intensify its efforts to ensure non-compliant businesses faced legal consequences.
“Our raids will continue.
“The law is now clear, and we will act decisively to restore order in this critical sector.
“We call on the public to support these efforts as we work to ensure a safe and compliant business environment for all.”
The Herald
Metro to crack down on unregistered spaza shops
Image: Eugene Coetzee
The Herald
