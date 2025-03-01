Vandals destroy fibre lines worth thousands of rand
Vandals are on a rampage in Walmer, destroying junction boxes and cutting fibre lines in several streets.
The vandalism has been ongoing for at least two years, disconnecting streets repeatedly and leaving households offline for up to three weeks at a time...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.