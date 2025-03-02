Expressing herself naturally
NMU masters fine art student Erin Smith uses material from bush sites to create magical figures, mythological world
Garbed in mail studded with pine cone scales, a thorn dagger with a lucky bean embedded in its hilt on his hip, fern frond wings, a porcupine quill spear in his right hand and a mole skull on his head — Meadow Sprite is ready for action.
He’s the guardian of the galaxy, not separate from it but part of it, returned from Joseph Campbell’s Hero’s Journey, his destiny fulfilled...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.