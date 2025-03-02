Slain SA soldier’s heartbreaking message to his mom
In the days leading up to his death, SA soldier William Cola sent his mother a message no parent wants to read — that he was coming home in a body bag.
Staff Sergeant Cola, 42, is one of the 14 members of the SA National Defence Force killed in fighting in the Democratic Republic of Congo in January...
