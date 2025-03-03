ANC pays tribute to former Bay councillor Veliswa Ndidi

Former Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Veliswa Ndidi has died.
The ANC in the region sent its messages of condolence to Ndidi’s family.
According to ANC regional task team co-ordinator Siphiwo Tshaka, Ndidi was involved in a car accident on the Old Cape Road near Algoa Steel.
In his statement, Tshaka described the former public representative who became a councillor after the 2006 local government elections as an energetic leader.
She also served as a councillor between 2011 and 2016.
“Her life has personified what it should mean to serve; even at the time of her untimely passing she was still serving others, which is a testament to her character and leadership quality,” Tshaka said.
“The ANC is in mourning and has been robbed of an energetic leader whose passion and gallantry will forever be missed.
“The ANC Nelson Mandela RTT extends its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, colleagues and comrades during this difficult time of loss.
“To her family, we know that the passage of time never really heals the wounds that have been occasioned by such a tragic loss.
“We hope that you will be able to find peace and comfort.”
Ndidi previously served as the ANC Youth League regional secretary before moving to the provincial structure as the provincial deputy chair.
She also served in the regional executive committee of the ANC and later served in the regional task team when the regional structure was disbanded in 2018.
