Another victim of the alleged assault at Zanzou nightclub has come forward and will participate in an identity parade.
On Monday the Pretoria magistrate's court set the formal bail application of a Congolese man arrested in connection with the alleged assault to March 28.
The state intends to oppose the bail application.
The 41-year-old, neatly dressed and without a face mask for his latest appearance, appeared in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Monday. He cannot be named, as per a court order.
He is facing eight counts of compelled sexual assault and six counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, with the possibility more charges could be added.
The Pretoria nightclub is in the spotlight after videos showing men allegedly being assaulted circulated on social media.
Another victim of Zanzou nightclub 'assault' comes forward
A suspect is facing counts of compelled sexual assault and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, with the possibility more charges could be added
Reporter
Image: Thulani Mbele
According to the state, the victim made their statement over the weekend.
During his previous appearance, the suspect disputed the way an identity parade was conducted at which some state witnesses allegedly identified him .
MK Party Gauteng spokesperson Bafana Mahlabe said they were deeply affected by the incident.
“We were seriously affected by this matter, especially the humiliation that goes with it. Our children cannot be treated the way they were treated in their land,” he said.
Mahlabe said the law must take its course and encouraged more victims to come forward.
“We believe this matter is not isolated; it's widespread. There are serious allegations about people having lost their lives in such establishments. This matter must be taken seriously.”
