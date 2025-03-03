News

Coega bulk sewage project due to be completed at end of May

By Nomazima Nkosi - 03 March 2025

The Coega sewage bulk infrastructure project is expected to be completed at the end of May, Eastern Cape finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko was told on Friday.

Mvoko visited Nelson Mandela Bay, where he conducted an oversight visit at water sustainability projects under way at Coega’s special economic zone...

