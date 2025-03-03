Mandela Bay Arts Festival goes from strength to strength
The Mandela Bay Arts Festival saw a higher attendance than in previous years, and expectations are that it will bring in more money than the R2.7m generated by the 2024 festival.
This was confirmed by Makhanda’s National Arts Festival (NAF), which partnered with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality in organising the Bay festival...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.