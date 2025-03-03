Nelson Mandela Bay risks losing flood-repair millions
Months after National Treasury transferred funds to the metro, not a single contractor has been appointed to fix damaged infrastructure
The clock is ticking for Nelson Mandela Bay, which stands to lose R53m in disaster funding meant for flood damage repairs because the municipality has yet to spend a cent ahead of the May deadline.
Three months after the transfer on November 29, no contractor has been appointed for any of the projects to fix the damage...
