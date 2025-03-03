R500m support fund for spaza shops to be launched: Ndabeni-Abrahams

That the department has other support programmes in the works, designed to train spaza shops in inventory management, provide essential equipment and offer financial support for stock, she said.
Gauteng finance and economic development MEC Lebogang Maile shared updates on the spaza shop registration process in the province. By February 28, 17,617 applications were received, including 7,107 from foreigners.
He said 15,478 spaza shops and food-handling facilities were deemed noncompliant, with 498 closed with immediate effect.
Small business development minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has announced a R500m support fund for spaza shops in collaboration with the department of trade, industry and competition (DTIC).
This initiative comes after the February 28 registration deadline for spaza shops and food-handling outlets.
Briefing the media on Sunday, Ndabeni-Abrahams said the fund will be launched within the next two weeks with the aim of scaling up support for spaza shops.
“We will now take the initiative to scale up,” she said.
“We have already announced the R500m spaza shop support fund, which is a collaboration between the department of small business development and the DTIC, with R150m contributed by the department of small business and R350m provided by the DTIC. We are to launch this in the next two weeks. A date will be communicated because we are still aligning the schedules of those involved.”
That the department has other support programmes in the works, designed to train spaza shops in inventory management, provide essential equipment and offer financial support for stock, she said.
“This is our proof of concept, which we'll improve and scale up.
“We also have a range of other interventions and offerings to support township and rural enterprises. Among those, we are looking at providing infrastructure as well as wholesale and direct lending for those that need financial credit guarantees and equipment where necessary.
“We'll offer banks credit guarantees so that they can lend to township and rural enterprises as they always claim townships and small rural businesses pose a high risk to their businesses. This is why we are providing credit guarantees so our businesses can access finance from the banks.”
Gauteng finance and economic development MEC Lebogang Maile shared updates on the spaza shop registration process in the province. By February 28, 17,617 applications were received, including 7,107 from foreigners.
He said 15,478 spaza shops and food-handling facilities were deemed noncompliant, with 498 closed with immediate effect.
TimesLIVE
