Gqeberha police are continuing their search for a man who was washed out to sea on Sunday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said the man was accompanied by five others when their boat capsized in the Swartskops river.
He said the 50-year-old skipper drown during the incident and his body recovered at a nearby beach.
“On March 2 at about 5pm a rubber duck with six people on board entered the surf (sea) from Swartkops river and capsized.
“Four of them managed to swim to safety on the beach at St Georges Strand, while the body of the 50 year old male skipper washed out on the beach.
“One male person is still missing and suspected to have drowned.
“The search for the missing person continues.”
He said an inquest case was opened and is being investigated by SAPS Swartkops.
The incident follows two others in the same vicinity since December.
Mujaid Muhammed, 16, also drowned after going for an afternoon swim in the Swartkops river close to the N2 freeway on Christmas Day.
A 22-year-old man drowned while swimming with friends at Bluewater Bay beach.
Search continues for missing man after rubber duck capsizes
Image: 123RF
