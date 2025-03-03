‘The vandalism happens while we are playing’
Brazen thieves threaten to turn the New Brighton Oval in Gqeberha into yet another field of broken dreams
A mere shadow of its former glory, the New Brighton Oval has been ravaged by vandals and thieves for years.
They have demolished bathrooms, ticket booths and spectator stands, leaving no floodlight standing...
