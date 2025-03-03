After being shut down a month ago, the department of health has conducted much-needed upgrades at the forensic pathology services facility in New Brighton.
The facility was temporarily closed after the department of employment and labour issued a prohibition notice.
Officials raised concerns about a lack of cleanliness at the facility, which had been storing decades-old bodies, and fridges filled to the brim with uncollected corpses.
Workers also complained of hazardous biological agents, bodily fluids on the floor and a rat infestation, with rodents feasting on the flesh of the dead.
After the closure, bodies were being kept at the state mortuary in Gelvandale.
Giving an update on the work done since the closure, Eastern Cape health spokesperson Siyanda Manana said a 12m container freezer had been installed to accommodate the unclaimed bodies which were causing the unpleasant smells.
“At least 91 bodies were removed from the fridge into the container outside,” Manana said.
“Four industrial extractor fans in the dissection area and open area in front of the fridges were serviced and [are now] working.
“Five drains were booked for installation inside the fridges, leading to the existing drain. Three have been completed.
“Security lights around the building have also been installed and are working.
“All cold rooms and freezers in the facility have been repaired and are running at the correct temperature.
“Decontamination [of the] stainless steel tray has been installed in the wet area to decontaminate the gum boots from wet to dry areas and at the weekend fridges were properly cleaned,” Manana said.
It remains unclear if the department of employment and labour has given the department the go-ahead for its staff to return to the New Brighton facility.
The Herald
Upgrades done to New Brighton state mortuary after health concerns
Image: WERNER HILLS
The Herald
