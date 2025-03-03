The kidnapping trial into the case of seven-year-old Joshlin Smith is underway in Saldanha Bay.
The girl's mother and two co-accused are expected to take a stand on the dock.
The little girl went missing from her home in the Middlepos informal settlement last February. The state alleges that she was kidnapped and trafficked.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith kidnapping case resumes
Courtesy of SABC
TimesLIVE
