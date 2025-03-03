80% of grade 3 pupils in South Africa cannot read for meaning, 2030 Reading Panel report reveals

A report from the 2030 Reading Panel has revealed that about 80% of grade 3 pupils in South Africa are unable to read for meaning in any language, underscoring a critical literacy crisis in the country.
“The ability to read and write is one of the hallmarks of personal development required for economic progress, political participation, and self-expression,” the report states.
The report calls for urgent action as both President Cyril Ramaphosa and former minister of basic education Angie Motshekga have committed to ensuring all children can read for meaning by 2030.
The report questions how realistic this goal is given the progress.
“Existing evidence shows that more needs to be done if we are to ensure that all children learn to read for meaning by 2030,” the report noted.
Despite efforts, the literacy gap remains alarmingly wide in South Africa, with a 2023 study by the department of basic education and Unicef South Africa having found that 43% of South African households lacked access to books, further worsening the challenge.
Minister of basic education Siviwe Gwarube echoed the importance of this initiative, particularly during National Book Week.
“National Book Week is more than a celebration, it is a call to action. Reading is a foundational skill on which all other learning is built, it opens doors to opportunities and dreams. We must unite to ensure every child has access to books and is afforded the opportunity to achieve their full potential, regardless of their background.” said Gwarube.
The 2030 Reading Panel is chaired by former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka. The panel aims to provide long-term, non-partisan leadership on the critical issue of reading.
The panel will meet annually until 2030 to review progress and make recommendations.
Prominent members of the panel include Rhodes University vice-chancellor Prof Sizwe Mabizela, Nelson Mandela Foundation chair Prof Njabulo Ndebele, Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba and broadcaster Hulisani Ravele.
Meanwhile, the 2021 Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS) found that 81% of grade 4 pupils in South Africa could not read for meaning. The PIRLS assessment, which tested pupils in all 11 official languages, painted a dire picture of the country's literacy outcomes.
Among grade 4 pupils, Afrikaans pupils performed the best with 387 points, followed by English pupils with 382 points, while isiZulu and Sesotho pupils trailed behind with 267 and 258 points respectively.
For Grade 6 pupils , there was a stark difference between Afrikaans pupils , who scored 456 points, and English pupils who scored 377 points — a 79-point gap.
Globally, nearly 60 countries participated in PIRLS 2021, which assessed over 400,000 students, parents, teachers and schools. South Africa’s score of 288 points was significantly below the PIRLS centre point of 500.
The study also revealed regional disparities, with a 131-point difference between the highest-performing province of Western Cape and the lowest-performing province, North West, for grade 4.
Among grade 6 pupils, a 109-point gap separated the Western Cape from the Eastern Cape.
Mlambo-Ngcuka emphasised the need for sustained focus and action to improve literacy rates across the country.
“Getting all children to read for meaning will take a long-term view, with sustained focus on a single issue: reading for meaning. By meeting annually, the panel will raise the status of early grade reading in the South African public space,” she said.
Mlambo-Ngcuka, also stressed the urgency of the situation.
“If you don’t learn to read for meaning at an early age, it is almost impossible for you to learn when you are older. All of us can play a significant role to make sure that by 2030 we have turned the situation around,” she said.
The report also warned about the broader implications of illiteracy, noting that children who cannot read for meaning are at risk of misinterpreting basic information, which could have serious consequences.
“For instance, what might look like a bottle of vinegar by its packaging and label could well be benzine,” the report cautioned.
TimesLIVE
80% of grade 3 pupils in South Africa cannot read for meaning, 2030 Reading Panel report reveals
Multimedia reporter
Image: Franco Megannon
A report from the 2030 Reading Panel has revealed that about 80% of grade 3 pupils in South Africa are unable to read for meaning in any language, underscoring a critical literacy crisis in the country.
“The ability to read and write is one of the hallmarks of personal development required for economic progress, political participation, and self-expression,” the report states.
The report calls for urgent action as both President Cyril Ramaphosa and former minister of basic education Angie Motshekga have committed to ensuring all children can read for meaning by 2030.
The report questions how realistic this goal is given the progress.
“Existing evidence shows that more needs to be done if we are to ensure that all children learn to read for meaning by 2030,” the report noted.
Despite efforts, the literacy gap remains alarmingly wide in South Africa, with a 2023 study by the department of basic education and Unicef South Africa having found that 43% of South African households lacked access to books, further worsening the challenge.
Minister of basic education Siviwe Gwarube echoed the importance of this initiative, particularly during National Book Week.
“National Book Week is more than a celebration, it is a call to action. Reading is a foundational skill on which all other learning is built, it opens doors to opportunities and dreams. We must unite to ensure every child has access to books and is afforded the opportunity to achieve their full potential, regardless of their background.” said Gwarube.
The 2030 Reading Panel is chaired by former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka. The panel aims to provide long-term, non-partisan leadership on the critical issue of reading.
The panel will meet annually until 2030 to review progress and make recommendations.
Prominent members of the panel include Rhodes University vice-chancellor Prof Sizwe Mabizela, Nelson Mandela Foundation chair Prof Njabulo Ndebele, Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba and broadcaster Hulisani Ravele.
Meanwhile, the 2021 Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS) found that 81% of grade 4 pupils in South Africa could not read for meaning. The PIRLS assessment, which tested pupils in all 11 official languages, painted a dire picture of the country's literacy outcomes.
Among grade 4 pupils, Afrikaans pupils performed the best with 387 points, followed by English pupils with 382 points, while isiZulu and Sesotho pupils trailed behind with 267 and 258 points respectively.
For Grade 6 pupils , there was a stark difference between Afrikaans pupils , who scored 456 points, and English pupils who scored 377 points — a 79-point gap.
Globally, nearly 60 countries participated in PIRLS 2021, which assessed over 400,000 students, parents, teachers and schools. South Africa’s score of 288 points was significantly below the PIRLS centre point of 500.
The study also revealed regional disparities, with a 131-point difference between the highest-performing province of Western Cape and the lowest-performing province, North West, for grade 4.
Among grade 6 pupils, a 109-point gap separated the Western Cape from the Eastern Cape.
Mlambo-Ngcuka emphasised the need for sustained focus and action to improve literacy rates across the country.
“Getting all children to read for meaning will take a long-term view, with sustained focus on a single issue: reading for meaning. By meeting annually, the panel will raise the status of early grade reading in the South African public space,” she said.
Mlambo-Ngcuka, also stressed the urgency of the situation.
“If you don’t learn to read for meaning at an early age, it is almost impossible for you to learn when you are older. All of us can play a significant role to make sure that by 2030 we have turned the situation around,” she said.
The report also warned about the broader implications of illiteracy, noting that children who cannot read for meaning are at risk of misinterpreting basic information, which could have serious consequences.
“For instance, what might look like a bottle of vinegar by its packaging and label could well be benzine,” the report cautioned.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News