Energy-heavy Kariega plant turns to solar
An energy-intensive Kariega automotive component manufacturing company has launched a R10m 1.2 megawatt solar system to alleviate its reliance on the Eskom grid.
QPlas (short for quality plastics) uses 750-800 kilowatts to run its factory, which supplies high-end plastic interior components to major automotive companies around SA...
