Humansdorp organist to enthral music lovers
Image: FACEBOOK
The Feather Market Organ Society is starting off 2025 on a high note with Humansdorp organist Christiaan Carstens set to perform in Gqeberha on Wednesday.
Carstens studied music at both Stellenbosch and Nelson Mandela University.
Between 1995 and 1996, he furthered his organ studies in Utrecht in the Netherlands, where he took master classes with Piet Kee, Ludger Lohmann and Ewald Kooiman.
In SA, Carstens regularly performs in Gqeberha, Makhanda, Stellenbosch, Cape Town, Bloemfontein, Pretoria, Johannesburg, and surrounding towns.
Due to his love for travel and history, he has toured many rural towns and has played on more than 100 organs in local churches.
He also has his own YouTube Channel, where he can be heard playing the oldest playable pipe organ in SA.
For his recital on Wednesday, Carstens chose a programme featuring well-known organ works by Johann Sebastian Bach (Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring), Dieterich Buxtehude (Toccata and Fuguein F), César Franck (Choral III) and Denis Bédard (Suite).
It will also be the first time that he will perform organ works by Endre Zsasskovsky and Fabio Mengozzi in Gqeberha, ending with the impressive Festival Toccata by Percy Fletcher.
The recital, to be held at 1pm at the Feather Market Centre, is free for Feather Market Organ Society members and scholars, R50 for non-members, and R40 for pensioners.
The Herald
