KwaMashu pupil suspended after viral ‘slapping’ video

A schoolgirl has been suspended after footage emerged of her allegedly assaulting another pupil in a toilet at Nqabakazulu High School in KwaMashu near Durban.
In the 54-second video a pupil is seen drinking water while the alleged bully questions her about gossiping. The pupil starts responding before she is slapped several times on either side of her face and nose.
"They are saying you gossiped about us. They are saying you said it. Isn't it so? Please explain where it all started," says the alleged bully.
KwaZulu-Natal education department spokesperson Muzi Mhlangu said the department was aware of the alleged bullying incident after a video circulated on social media.
He said the pupil was suspended after the alleged incident last week, pending an internal hearing at the school on Thursday. Recommendations will then be made to the head of department.
