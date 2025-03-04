MEC vows to help pupil after botched operation
Departments respond after Motherwell girl posts video on how her life became unbearable
Education MEC Fundile Gade has pledged that no expense will be spared for the medical treatment of a Motherwell pupil who had to drop out of school after a botched appendectomy at Livingstone Hospital.
Gade was speaking on Monday when he and social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta visited the home of the 18-year-old girl where her family said they no longer trusted a public hospital regarding the care of their child...
