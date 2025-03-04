News

Soccer fever: Nelson Mandela Bay brings in the big guns

Both Chiefs and Pirates will be seen in action at Gqeberha stadium this week

Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni and Nomazima Nkosi - 04 March 2025

Gqeberha is gearing up for a soccer bonanza which will see two of SA’s biggest soccer giants playing matches in the city a mere three days apart.

Chippa United will square off against Orlando Pirates at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday evening at 7.30pm in a much-anticipated Betway Premiership fixture...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Joslin Smith kidnapping case resumes
2025 Mercedes-Benz E200

Most Read