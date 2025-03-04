Two Mandela Bay Development Agency officials suspended
The Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) has suspended two employees.
A third has been served with a letter of intent to suspend and must provide reasons why he should not face disciplinary action...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.