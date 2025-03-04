News

Two Mandela Bay Development Agency officials suspended

By Brandon Nel - 04 March 2025

The Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) has suspended two employees.

A third has been served with a letter of intent to suspend and must provide reasons why he should not face disciplinary action...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Joslin Smith kidnapping case resumes
2025 Mercedes-Benz E200

Most Read