Businesswoman Andy Kawa tells court of harrowing night of abuse
After she was blindfolded, threatened and repeatedly raped, Andy Kawa’s attacker told her he was in love with her, asked her to be his girlfriend and suggested they put the hours of violence behind and start afresh.
But the man then raped her again — and again...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.