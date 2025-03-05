Collapsed township sports facilities slammed
KwaNobuhle resident speaks out at provincial cohesion dialogue hosted by Bhisho; Yeye suggests funding innovation
A KwaNobuhle resident turned up the heat at the Social Cohesion Dialogue in Gqeberha’s Tramways Building on Tuesday with a blistering attack on the state of sports facilities in township schools.
Tamsanqa Nkevu said the difference in terms of infrastructure, accessibility, maintenance and safety between facilities in suburban schools in Nelson Mandela Bay and their counterparts in the townships was stark...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.