Gearboxes, even an engine, targeted by thieves at Nelson Mandela Bay depots
Call for independent investigation after 16 refuse collection trucks stripped of critical parts — while security guards were on duty
Multiple thefts targeting refuse-collection trucks at Nelson Mandela Bay municipal depots have caused extensive damage, with 16 trucks stripped of critical parts, including an engine in one case.
The trucks, some of which were not in use or awaiting repairs, were stripped of gearboxes, starter motors, wiring, keys, radiators, intercoolers and an engine...
