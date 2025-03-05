A truck transporting four elephants from the Addo Elephant National Park to the Samara Karoo Reserve overturned on Wednesday afternoon, causing a major traffic jam along a key Eastern Cape route.
The majestic creatures, part of a donation from Addo to Samara, were being carefully monitored on site by a SanParks vet.
“Thankfully, none of the elephants appear injured, and there were no other casualties,” SANParks spokesperson Fayroush Ludick said.
The accident, which occurred on the Olifantskop Pass on the N10 between Paterson and Cookhouse, resulted in the complete closure of the road as recovery teams scrambled to clear the wreckage.
Ludick said the intention was to reload the animals onto another truck to complete the journey.
Police had yet to provide any details on the cause of the crash, as the blocked road continued to snarl traffic across the region.
The Herald
Huge traffic jam after truck carrying Addo elephants overturns on N10
Image: SUPPLIED
