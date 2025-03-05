New Kids gang shooter sentenced to life
A gunman for one of the most notorious street gangs in Gqeberha’s northern areas was sentenced to life behind bars in the city’s high court on Tuesday.
Claudio Calvert, 22, cut a lonely figure in the dock as acting judge Hannelie Bakker handed down the maximum prison term for the convicted murderer and member of the New Kids gang...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.