News

Organisation advocates for voluntary circumcision

Premium
By Bryan Goliath - 05 March 2025

To curb the spread of sexually transmitted diseases, a voluntary male circumcision programme has been introduced in the northern areas.

Voluntary male circumcision is promoted for males aged 10 and older...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Congo army desertion trials spotlight a force in tatters | REUTERS
2025 Aston Martin Vantage

Most Read