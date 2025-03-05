Plettenberg Bay golf day raises funds for community

Golfers who participated in a recent golf day fundraiser in the Garden Route hit a hole in one by raising an impressive nearly R80,000.
The Mayoral Golf Day aims to raise funds to assist organisations and groups working on projects that will uplift the Bitou Municipality community.
At the event on Friday, private companies, organisations and residents sponsored tee boxes, starting at R2,500 each.
The day started at 11am, with Plettenberg Bay mayor Jessica Kamkam teeing off at the start of the event at the Plettenberg Bay Country Club.
More than 10 competitors participated.
Byron Braun, MC and auctioneer from Plett Realty, raised more than R10,000 during an auction with items perfectly suited to sports fanatics.
One of the most sought after items was a limited edition signed print of former SA cricketer Graeme Pollock.
Other items included Currie Cup memorabilia, limited edition 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup memorabilia, and more.
Ahead of the charity golf day, the mayor hosted a formal dinner with guests and stakeholders at the Sky Villa Boutique Hotel.
During her speech, she thanked the participants and sponsors.
“For us to enjoy Plettenberg Bay, we need to look after each other, especially those living below the breadline.
“Social responsibility goes a long way, because we are in a mixed economy.
“We need to find a balance between the two, and for us as stakeholders in government it is crucial to have partnerships with people from the private sector,” Kamkam said.
“To our sponsors, you have [exceeded] our expectations.
“You have enabled us to assist youngsters to achieve their dreams, and to put them on a path where they can have a better and brighter future.”
Plett Tourism chief executive Patty Butterworth said while successful, the golf day was not just about the game, but bringing the community together, fostering support and driving positive change for a brighter future.
“With mayor Kamkam, that comes in the form of supporting youth education and sports bursary funding.
“We are excited to be associated with the initiative and encourage local businesses to reach out to us for more information,” Butterworth said.
The Herald
Plettenberg Bay golf day raises funds for community
Image: SUPPLIED
The Herald
