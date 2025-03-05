Sea of bright 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day blankets set to descend on NMU campus
Gqeberha is just days away from becoming home to the hugest happiness blanket in the world.
The 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day event will be taking place on March 20 and will see thousands of individual handmade blankets placed side by side at Nelson Mandela University’s Second Avenue campus in Summerstrand...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.