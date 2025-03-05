News

Sports department and EP golf on drive to open up the game

Premium
By Guy Rogers - 05 March 2025

Sports MEC Sibulele Ngongo met the Eastern Province Golf Union executive at the Humewood  Golf Club in Gqeberha on Tuesday to get to grips with driving, chipping and putting — and how to galvanise a programme to develop young black players.

Before getting down to business,  Ngongo enjoyed a mini-lesson in golf from resident professional Wiele Rademeyer and chatted to a shy group of 10-12-year-olds from Motherwell who were being hosted by the union...

