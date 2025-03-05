Sports department and EP golf on drive to open up the game
Sports MEC Sibulele Ngongo met the Eastern Province Golf Union executive at the Humewood Golf Club in Gqeberha on Tuesday to get to grips with driving, chipping and putting — and how to galvanise a programme to develop young black players.
Before getting down to business, Ngongo enjoyed a mini-lesson in golf from resident professional Wiele Rademeyer and chatted to a shy group of 10-12-year-olds from Motherwell who were being hosted by the union...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.